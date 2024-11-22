Over 2 dozen shots fired at vehicle that crashed into SEPTA bus in Philadelphia: police

article

Police are searching for three shooters who they say fired over two dozen shots at a vehicle, causing it to crash into a SEPTA bus Thursday night in Philadelphia.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was sitting inside a car near City Avenue and Presidential Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. when the shooters exited another vehicle.

Investigators say the driver attempted to flee the gunfire and crashed into a SEPTA bus. The driver ditched the car and eventually collapsed in a nearby parking lot.

Featured article

Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to the arms and legs, and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators say 15 .40 caliber shells and 10 9mm casings were found at the crime scene.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.