Over 200 Fine Wine & Good Spirits to resume in-store purchases on Friday

article

Pennsylvania residents in counties that have started to reopen will soon have the option to make in-store purchases at over 230 Fine Wine and Good Spirits locations.

Starting Friday, the state's Liquor Control Board says 232 locations in 32 counties will reopen to customers and follow strict mitigation guidelines.

Only 25 customers will be allowed in a store at once, and shoppers will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Stores will enforce one-way isles and encourage customers to refrain from touching products they don't intend to buy.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

The first hour of operation will be dedicated to at-risk residents, including those 65 and older. Employees will be required to continuously disinfect the store throughout the day.

A full list of locations set to reopen to the public on Friday can be found here.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP