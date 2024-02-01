Over 70 animals found living in squalor in Delaware mobile home: officials

article

Animal welfare workers in Delaware rescued more than 70 animals found living in a dilapidated mobile home.

Officers on Monday removed 66 small breed dogs, 9 cats and a bird from a mobile home in Felton after receiving a tip from Delaware State Police about a possible animal cruelty case.

The dogs, officials say, were found "huddled together in cramped rooms covered in feces, urine and filth." They added the dogs were not neutered and continued to reproduce, ranging in age from newborn to senior.

The animals were taken to the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown where they were treated for various medical issues and fleas.

"No animal should have to live like this," DAS Captain Rebecca Stratton said. "Thankfully, we were alerted in time to prevent further neglect and remove the animals from the horrible conditions they were forced to endure."

Investigators say criminal charges are pending.