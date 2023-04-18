Over two dozen structures threatened by uncontained wildfire in Washington Township

Firefighters are battling a raging wildfire in Washington Township that officials say is threatening over two dozen structures.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the fire has consumed 75 acres near Route 542 and River Road.

It was first detected in the area of Bass River Fire Tower shortly before noon, according to the fire service.

Since then, several roads have been closed including Route 542 between Wading River Bridge and Lovers Lane. Old Church Road and River Road are also closed to traffic.

An estimated 30 structures are threatened by the wildfire that is currently 0% contained.