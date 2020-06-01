Overnight fire causes Kensington business to partially collapse

Fire crews have been busy battling multiple fires in two neighbors in Philadelphia Monday morning.

A three-alarm fire broke out around 12: 30 a.m. at the Rent-A-Center store on Kensington Avenue near F Street.

The fire caused part of the building to collapse and crews were still there well into the morning to ensure the fire was completely controlled.

The business fell victim to looters Sunday who made their way in and out of the store for hours.

SKYFOX was over the scene as dozens of people ran out of the store with various, items, even fighting with one another over some of the merchandise.

Officials say no one was hurt by the fire or the collapse.

