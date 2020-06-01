1 person dead, another hurt after fire in Frankford

article

One person has died after a fire broke out at a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Monday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out at a two-story home on the 1800 block of Sanger Street just before 7 a.m.

Firefighters tell FOX 29 one person able to escape the home and was treated for their injuries. A second person was later found dead inside the home.

At least five dogs were also rescued from the home according to FOX 29 crews at the scene. Officials are searching for several more dogs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

