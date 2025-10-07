Overnight fire destroys building at longtime New Jersey country club

The Brief A fire erupted overnight at Frog Rock Golf and Country Club in Hammonton, New Jersey. Firefighters were called just before 3 a.m. for reports of an explosion and fire at the longtime country club. No injuries were reported.



An Atlantic County country club that once hosted an engagement party for former President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden was decimated by a fire Tuesday.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the Frog Rock Golf and Country Club just before 3 a.m. Tuesday for reports of an explosion and fire.

Investigators say a commercial building was fully engulfed by a fire that extended out to a nearby lawn and wooded area.

Firefighters were able to place the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time what started the fire.

Firefighters from the Hammonton Fire Department remained at the country club after the blaze was brought under control.

Local perspective:

Frog Rock Golf and Country Club owner Rocky Colasurdo told the Courier Post that former President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden celebrated their engagement at the property.

"Dr. Godfrey, who was the owner of the drug store, called me and said ‘Rock, my granddaughter is gonna marry a senator from Delaware Joe Biden," he said.