A person is dead after being shot in Trenton, New Jersey.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue.

There were at least 12 shots fired and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are now trying to figure out a motive.

