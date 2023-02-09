Owner of dump truck in Pennsylvania head-on crash that killed pregnant woman arrested

A Maryland man who owned a dump truck that was involved in a head-on collision in Pennsylvania that killed a woman and her unborn child last summer was arrested Thursday.

Patrick Doran was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Virginia on a number of charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide, related to the late-August crash in Lower Providence Township.

Investigators say Everette Clayton, 56, was driving above the posted 25 MPH speed limit on South Park Avenue when he veered into oncoming traffic while trying to negotiate a curve in the road.

The Ford F-650 Super Duty dump truck slammed into an oncoming Chevy Tahoe being driven by 31-year-old Kallie Adams, killing her and her unborn girl.

Authorities said the impact of the collision was so violent that it immediately stopped the Tahoe from traveling an further and separated the bed of the dump truck from its chassis.

Investigators said Clayton admitted to drinking beers before the crash, but blood tests found his BAC of .076% was just under the legal limit to drive.

He was charged with several crimes, including first-degree vehicular homicide, careless driving/unintentional death, reckless driving, speeding, and other offenses.

Authorities later found that Doran bought the dump truck using the alias 'Jacob Fury' and a fake New York driver's license. He allegedly never titled the dump truck and did not have it inspected, registered or insured.

The truck was being used by Stellar Paving and Drainage, a company with a P.O. Box at a Conshohocken UPS Store registered to ‘Jacob Fury’ using the same fake New York license, prosecutors said.

"Beyond the driver’s direct action that caused the homicide, the owner allowed this truck to be on the road even though he knew it didn’t even meet basic requirements for legal operation," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "The dump truck should never have been on the road where it became a lethal weapon."