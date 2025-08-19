St. Joan of Arc Carnival upgrades security as extra precaution

The Brief The St. Joan of Arc Carnival runs through Saturday. An updated security is in effect as a precaution. The carnival has existed for five decades.



A more than 50-year-old carnival in South Jersey is upgrading security for the first time.

What we know:

Evesham Police worked with St. Joan of Arc and the carnival committee on new security.

There is now fencing around the carnival, three points of entry and no face masks or backpacks are allowed.

The St. Joan of Arc carnival is the big event in town this week.

The carnival is 6pm to 10:30pm now through Saturday.

What they're saying:

"We graduated from this school when we were kids," said Jim Riches who is here with his wife Sharon, their children and grandkids.

"It's great. It is a fun time. There is a lot of people," said Jim.

The carnival has been going for five decades. This year is the first time that security measures have increased.

Officials say it is because mostly young people have caused problems, forcing other South Jersey towns to cancel similar events.

"It's not right for the people who just want to bring their families and have fun and they can't without looking over their shoulder or being super cautious," said Sharon Riches.

Monsignor Richard LaVerghetta is the pastor of St. Joan of Arc.

"Be with us tonight, Help us all to be safe," he prayed while welcoming everyone here tonight.

"We're 53 years annual carnival," said Father LaVerghetta. He says the new safety measures are precautionary.

"We have always had a safe carnival and we want to keep it that way," he said.

Evesham Police Chief Thomas Reinholt runs down the security changes you will notice and need to prepare for when you come out.

"We figured out the best course of action would be to actually have a fence around the event. Kind of treat it like any other venue you would go to like a concert where you had a set determined area," he said.

"It also allows us to keep a better understanding of what's going on outside of the event and be able to monitor to determine if those people are there to take part in the event itself or to cause problems," said Chief Reinholt.

Also new this year, there are three points of entry and face masks and backpacks are not allowed. The goal is to enjoy rides, games and food safely while raising money for the church and school.

"They're getting in the food line because tonight is dollar dog night. One dollar for a hot dog," laughed Father LaVerghetta.