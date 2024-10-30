PA ballot count: How many mail-in applications submitted, returned

The picture is becoming clearer of the number of Pennsylvania residents who’ve applied for a mail-in ballot for the coming election as the deadline for placing an application has now passed.

22-year-old Alex Decker of Collegeville votes in the second Presidential election of his life. This time at a drop box in Norristown concerned his job will keep him from the polls on election day.

"I find it convenient and think everybody should vote. It’s super important and I really think this was a simple process," said Decker.

Simple but busy as the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania passed Tuesday, October 29 at 5p.m.

As the deadline neared, lines snaked around municipal buildings, and as morning broke Wednesday these are the numbers so far from the Commonwealth:

As of Wednesday, October 30 nearly 2.2 million ballot applications have been submitted. More than 1.5 million ballots were returned; 881,779 by Democrats and 501,736 by Republicans.

Nearly 2.2 million ballot applications have been submitted. More than 1.5 million ballots were returned; 881,779 by Democrats and 501,736 by Republicans.

There’s one more shot for voters with an emergency, including an unexpected illness; they can apply for an emergency absentee ballot.

Dr. Claire Abramoff is an Emergency Medicine Specialist.

"Our patients do not choose when they get sick. Do not choose when they’re hospitalized. They still deserve the right to have their voices heard, if you are a health care worker, please advocate for your patients on election day," she said during a morning press conference in Philadelphia, Wednesday.

And on Election Day, law enforcement in Delaware County said it’s ready to squash any trouble.

"They got my back, and I got theirs. That’s how we do things in law enforcement. How it’s done in Delco. I have no reason to believe this election will be any different than what it was in 2020," said Tanner Rouse, Delaware County’s First Assistant District Attorney, of police chiefs across the county.