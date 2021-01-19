Pa. expands vaccination eligibility to those 65 and older, others with serious health conditions

Health officials in Pennsylvania on Tuesday announced they would be expanding vaccination Phase 1A to include people 65 and older, as well as others with serious medical conditions.

The expansion brings Pennsylvania into alignment with federal guidelines that suggest vaccinating everyone 65 and older, as well as those between the ages of 16 and 64 with serious health conditions outlined by the FDA.

The CDC defines that group as people with COPD, cancer, sickle cell disease, and chronic kidney disease. Pregnant women are also included in the group. A full list of those in Phase 1A can be found here.

The expansion is effective Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Officials also announced Tuesday that they have developed a tool to help Pennsylvania residents determine when they are eligible for vaccination and how to get vaccinated on the state's website.

A short quiz can help users determine if they are eligible before helping you find a nearby vaccine provider and contacting them to make an appointment.

Advertisement

Once you get the first dose, you will receive a vaccination card that will serve as a reminder to return for your second dose in the appropriate amount of time.

___

RELATED:

COVID-19 vaccinations in Pennsylvania: What you need to know

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter