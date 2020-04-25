Pa. food supply chain workers eligible for priority COVID-19 testing

Workers supporting the food supply chain in some areas of eastern Pennsylvania will be eligible for priority COVID-19 testing at two sites, state officials said Saturday.

Adults with symptoms who work in agriculture or food supply and live or work in the affected counties will be able to get priority testing at the Montgomery County mass testing site or the federally funded site at the Mohegan Sun in Luzerne County.

The testing comes at no cost as tests are run through Pennsylvania's public laboratory system.

Officials cited the designation of agriculture and the entire food supply chain as life sustaining, combined with coronavirus hot spots in Montgomery County and northeastern Pennsylvania, where many of Pennsylvania’s food processing facilities are located.

