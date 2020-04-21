Philadelphia Eagles, Jeffrey Lurie donate $1M to fight COVID-19

article

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jeffrey Lurie announced that he and the team will be donating $1 million in donation to combat the impact of COVID-19 in the city.

Lurie, the Chairman and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles, say the donations will provide critical assistance to promote the well-being of essential healthcare workers and their families, while supporting local businesses during this global pandemic.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

“From the moment that COVID-19 began to threaten our way of life, we have been actively involved in deep and thoughtful conversations around ways to best serve and support the well-being of those on the front lines and their families,” Lurie explained in a statemenet Tuesday. “Their bravery and courage are admirable. And their efforts, and those of their families, have made us all safer during these incredibly difficult times.”

Beyond the generous donation, Lurie and the Eagles will donate 100,000 N-95 masks to Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health (Jefferson), Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and other local health systems to help support the need for personal protective equipment.

RELATED COVERAGE: SPORTS

“As we continue to navigate through this unprecedented time in history, we could not be more appreciative of the Eagles’ continued care and concern for our community,” said Madeline Bell, President and CEO, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Currently, the Philadelphia County has nearly 10,000 cases of COVID-19 and hundreds of confirmed deaths as a result of the coronavirus.

The breakdown of how portions of the sizeable $1 million donation will go to various organizations is below:

— $300,000 worth of N-95 masks to Jefferson, CHOP & other local health systems

— $250,000 to the American Red Cross

— $225,000 worth of gift cards from ACME, Chickie’s & Pete’s, Dunkin’, McDonald’s and Wawa to be sent to employees at Jefferson and CHOP.

— $100,000 donation to Jefferson’s Better Together Fund: the Eagles will provide resources to Jefferson employees facing unforeseen hardships due to the pandemic. In addition, the contribution will assist Jefferson students facing unexpected and unavoidable emergency expenses due to campus closures.

— $35,000 to the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia’s Helping Healthcare Heroes Support Group

— $35,000 to the Uplift Center for Grieving Children: to support the expansion of mental health services for essential workers and their families during these challenging times.

— $55,000 to Vision To Learn (VTL): to support the continuity of the team’s signature vision care program – the Eagles Eye Mobile powered by Vision To Learn. Through this grant, VTL will be able to maintain its staff and infrastructure, including vehicles and equipment.

RELATED COVERAGE:

NJ boy commended for asking for food donations instead of birthday gifts

NJ teachers get creative, broadcast classes during pandemic

Coronavirus rates stabilizing, parts of US may be able to open in next few weeks: CDC

New Jersey to work with Pa, Del. and other states to reopen post-pandemic

New Jersey landlord praised for waiving 3 months of rent: 'He exemplifies the spirit we need to see'

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP