PA gas stations, grocery stores can get permits to sell ready-to-drink cocktails, here's how

article

The Brief Starting Tuesday, August 27, businesses can apply for a permit to sell canned cocktails.

Pennsylvania shoppers will be able to grab their favorite hard seltzers at a gas station or grocery store starting September 16.

Attention Pennsylvania businesses, starting Tuesday you can now apply for a permit to begin selling ready-to-drink cocktails, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced Monday.

Earlier this summer, Governor Josh Shapiro signed bipartisan legislation that allows the sale of ready-to-drink cocktails at places like grocery stores and gas stations starting September 16th.

"Thanks to our bipartisan budget, you will soon be able to go get ready-to-drink cocktails – some made right here in Pennsylvania – at places like grocery stores and gas stations," said Governor Shapiro. "Today's announcement opening the new permit applications means we're one step closer to making that a reality. This is what real freedom looks like, and we did it in a way that protects taxpayers and supports our state workers."

The new RTDC permit will authorize permittees to sell alcoholic beverages ranging from 0.5% ABV to 12.5% ABV in original containers up to 16 ounces for to-go.

Which businesses are allowed permits?

The permits are available to retail liquor licensees eligible for wine expanded permits (restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, convenience stores, etc.) and to distributors and importing distributors of malt and brewed beverages, all of which must be certified in the Responsible Alcohol Management Program.

The new law takes effect Monday, September 16 and he PLCB says it will review the applications aiming to issue permits for early applicants on the 16th.

How much does it cost to apply?

The initial application fee for a RTDC permit is $2,500 per establishment. There is also an annual renewal fee which is 2% of the cost of RTDC purchased for off-premises consumption, whether purchased from the PLCB or licensed Pennsylvania manufacturers.

Licensees interested in applying for a RTDC permit can do so through PLCB+.