Pa. Governor Tom Wolf signs emergency proclamation ahead of Ida

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a disaster declaration in advance of Ida and the expected heavy rain and wind the storm is likely to unleash on the region.

"This dangerous storm continues to have devastating impacts across the South and as it heads toward Pennsylvania, we are expecting significant rainfall across the state. This proclamation will allow for our emergency preparedness teams to provide any support needed throughout the storm and its aftermath," Gov. Wolf said. "I urge Pennsylvanians to monitor local weather and traffic conditions before making any plans and prepare for potential flooding."

As FOX 29’s Sue Serio and Kathy Orr have forecasted, Ida is expected to bring heavy rain to the area. Widespread rainfall totaling 4-6 inches will fall late Tuesday night in an area spanning from the southern Poconos, through the Lehigh Valley. The Delaware Valley, Philadelphia, and northern New Jersey are more likely to see 3-4 inches of rain.

Southern New Jersey, Delaware and the eastern shores of Maryland are forecasted to see 2-3 inches of rain, with higher amounts possible in some spots.

This would result in widespread flooding across the region, both of the flashy and longer-duration varieties, with the most severe flooding likely somewhere near or northwest of the I-95 corridor. The heaviest rain is expected to fall in the evening and during the overnight hours.

Severe thunderstorms will also be possible, mainly over southeast New Jersey and parts of Delaware. NWS officials also warn that non-severe storms could result in downed trees, and potentially power outages due to saturated ground.

Potential tornadic activity is also a possibility with the system.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency has been tracking Ida since before it made landfall along the Gulf coast. The agency has held coordination calls with state agencies and county emergency management personnel to synchronize operations and provide a common operating picture among all agencies.

