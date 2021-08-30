Remnants of Ida to bring several inches of rain, flood threats to area Wednesday

Remnants of Ida are expected to bring heavy rain to the area later this week after the storm left a wake of damage in Louisiana and Mississippi Sunday and Monday.

Ida weakened to a Tropical Storm Monday morning after knocking out power to the entire city of New Orleans and left at least one person dead. Rescuers spent Monday in boats and helicopters trying to reach people trapped by floodwaters, while utility crews worked to restore power.

Ida made landfall on the same day 16 years earlier that Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi, and its 150 mph winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland. It was blamed for at least one death — someone hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge — but with many roads impassable and cellphone service knocked out in places, the full extent of its fury was still coming into focus Monday afternoon.

As Ida moves through more southern states, remnants of the storm are forecasted to pass through eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey Wednesday and Thursday.

Flash flood watches have been issued for the entire area beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and lasting through 8 p.m. Thursday night.

How much rain will Ida bring to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware?

Widespread rainfall totaling 3-5 inches will fall Tuesday night in an area spanning from the southern Poconos, through the Lehigh Valley, Delaware Valley, Philadelphia, and northern New Jersey. Some areas could see rainfall totals exceeding 6 inches.

Southern New Jersey, Delaware and the eastern shores of Maryland are forecasted to see 2-4 inches of rain, with higher amounts possible in some spots.

Significant flash flooding is likely Wednesday and Wednesday night as all of that rain saturates the ground.

(National Weather Service Mount Holly)

The National Weather Service (NWS) also says significant river flooding is likely for some main stem rivers, creeks, and creeks starting Wednesday afternoon. High water levels could possibly last through the weekend.

Severe thunderstorms will also be possible, mainly over southeast New Jersey and parts of Delaware. NWS officials also warn that non-severe storms could result in downed trees, and potentially power outages due to saturated ground.

