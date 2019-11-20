Pa. lawmakers seek control over carbon cap, price

article

Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to assert control over part of Gov. Tom Wolf's effort to fight climate change in the nation's fourth-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday introduced legislation to require their approval before Wolf could bring Pennsylvania into a nine-state consortium that sets a price and caps on emissions from power plants.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette also reports that House Speaker Mike Turzai says he'll sue.

