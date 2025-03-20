PA, NJ, DE officials react after President Trump signs order to dismantle Department of Education

The Brief President Trump signed an executive order Thursday to begin the process of dismantling the Department of Education. The White House acknowledged that the POTUS doesn't have the authority to completely shut it down. Leaders in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are reacting to the news.



President Donald Trump signed an executive order to start the elimination of the Department of Education.

The move would fulfill a campaign promise and a long-time policy goal for conservatives.

Leaders across Pennsylvania and New Jersey have released their reactions.

What we know:

The president claims the education department spends too much money for too little return and education decisions would be better left to the states.

The Department of Education handles key functions including student loans and financial aid, civil rights enforcement and college accreditation.

What they're saying:

The School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr. said the following of President Trump's executive order regarding the U.S. Department of Education:

"Recent actions coming out of Washington over the past two months – including recent significant cuts to and anticipated dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education – are understandably raising concern about impacts on the educational landscape across the country, including the School District of Philadelphia. While we navigate the evolving issues, our commitment to teaching every student will not waiver.I also want to reaffirm the District’s mission to work with urgency to provide every student–no matter their race, ethnicity, immigration status, national origin, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, familial status, religion, or person’s abilities, with the opportunity to achieve positive life outcomes. Our practices will continue to be aligned with both the Board of Education’s policies and all legal obligations as we continue to prepare students to imagine and realize any future they desire. We are actively monitoring the rapidly evolving developments out of Washington and throughout our nation. As we move forward together, I will provide periodic updates about impacts on the District and our students. I appreciate your continued partnership and patience during these uncertain times."

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer released the following statement condemning the executive order:

"Let’s cut the bullshit, not education. Schools are already underfunded, teachers underpaid, and students underserved. As a former public school teacher, I know what’s at stake. "And I know this—Donald Trump and the Republican governors standing with him should be ashamed. If they think we’ll let them gut public education without a fight, they’re dead wrong. We will stand up, push back, and demand every dollar our students deserve."

Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair, issued the following statement directing Secretary McMahon to abolish the Department of Education:

"Any move to abolish the Department of Education is a slap in the face to students, teachers, and parents. Yet again, President Trump, Musk, and Congressional Republicans are trying to convince the public that cutting funding, services, and jobs will bring us to an alleged golden age of America. The reality of their reckless and sloppy approach is that making cuts to education will do nothing but cause learning loss, overextended and burnt-out teachers, bigger class sizes, less resources for special education students, more toxic and broken school buildings, less technology in our classrooms, and nowhere for students and parents to turn when they are being discriminated against.

Pennsylvania has a court order to adequately and constitutionally fund 70% of PA schools. Any federal cut to education funding and support will undermine our attempts to fix that problem. We need Pennsylvania’s Congressional lawmakers to stand up and fight for the education of our students."

New Jersey Governor Murphy released the following statement:

"President Trump’s directive to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education is unconscionable and unconstitutional. This Executive Order will have disastrous ramifications — especially for our nation’s students. "New Jersey receives approximately $1.2 billion in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Education, the vast majority of which supports low-income students and students with disabilities. By signing this Executive Order, the Trump Administration is endangering vital resources for K-12 students and risking increased costs for those pursuing higher education. "Simply put, the Trump Administration is going out of its way to create chaos and raise costs for our nation’s families. I urge New Jersey’s Congressional delegation to protect federal funding and preserve the legally prescribed functions of the U.S. Department of Education. My Administration will take every possible step we can to support their efforts."

New Jersey Policy Perspective (NJPP) said the order would devastate New Jersey's communities. In respond, NJPP) released the following statement:

"Any weakening of USED would have far-reaching and long-term disastrous effects nationwide and on New Jersey’s communities, especially for children in school districts with historically higher concentrations of poverty. Even if Congress chose to eliminate USED, much of its work would have to be offloaded to other departments or agencies, undermining efforts to improve efficiency and reduce spending. "This latest executive order is an illegal attempt to realize a far-right goal outlined in Project 2025 — and ultimately, it is the first step toward dismantling public education as a whole. However, New Jersey’s schools are among the best in the nation and its residents are strong believers in public schools and college access. Once again, the president demonstrates he is severely out of touch with the values that make the Garden State great," Mark Weber, Special Analyst for Education Policy, NJPP.