Pa. Rep. Kevin Boyle arrested for violating protection from abuse order

Pennsylvania State Representative Kevin Boyle was arrested Friday afternoon for violating a protection from abuse order, according to police.

Boyle, a democrat, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. and released on Saturday morning, police said. He was charged one count of harassment.

Details surrounding the arrest remain limited.

The 41-year-old Philadelphia native has been a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2010. He is currently serving District 172, which covers a large swath of Northeast Philadelphia.

