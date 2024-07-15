PA residents and foreign tourists react to Trump assassination attempt

From Philadelphia to across the globe, folks are in shock after a shooting erupted at a Trump rally over the weekend.

Melina Jelsel and Julia Nissen were just passing through Philadelphia International Airport from Denmark with the end goal of making it to Florida.

"I think it’s very scary, it’s very different from Denmark, the politics, nothing like that is happening," said Jelsel.

They say the news of former President Donald Trump being targeted in an assassination attempt is something unheard of to them.

"It’s the thing with the guns that’s really so different from Denmark, because you can not just have a gun," said Nissen.

Authorities say the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, let off several shots with an assault-style rifle, injuring Trump and forcing him to be rushed off-stage and killing one spectator and critically injuring two others before being shot and killed by Secret Service agents.

It’s a scenario Jelsel says is beyond shocking.

"I think it’s very scary something like that can happen in politics and democracy," she said.

Reactions from leaders from across the globe have been coming in through "X" formerly known as Twitter, voicing their concern for the former president.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, posted saying "I am appalled by the shocking scenes at president Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes."

The president of South Africa, Matamela Ramaphosa, added in part,

"We unequivocally denounce this political violence and earnestly hope that the citizens and leaders of America will have the fortitude and sagacity to reject violence and seek peaceful solutions."

Both the president of Ukraine and the Israeli prime minister spoke about the incident on camera.

"An attempt on the life of Donald Trump. A heinous crime. One that can only be condemned. And which shows how serious the global challenges to democracy are right now. Violence in any form and anywhere must never prevail," said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine.

"This isn’t just a crime, it’s also an assassination attempt on American democracy. Fortunately, Trump survived, and now it looks like he’s back with us. I wish to send him, in my name, the name of my wife Sara, and in the name of all of the ministers of Israel and in the name of the entire country of Israel, that we all wish him a quick recovery and return to full strength." said Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister.

Melania Trump called for unity Sunday after the assassination attempt of her husband and released a statement that says in part,



"Let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm."

Related article

FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodziej went to a part of Bucks County with a real mix of political views for reaction.





"I mean I agree with her. I think that’s a good thing that she said that I mean I feel like a lot of politicians like they don’t actually care," said David Shkurman.



In Lower Makefield Township, there was no shortage of opinions when we asked people to look at Melania Trump's call for unity.



"I think we just gotta come together And you know like, politics aside ya know it’s all about everybody that’s what makes this country Great you can have different ideas but it’s all about like you know coming together agreeing upon certain things that’s what it should all be about politics aside a democrat or republican or independent or Green party doesn’t matter," said Aidan Harris, Bucks County.



"I know it is through conversation because a lot of hate and a lot of divisiveness comes out of ignorance," said Susan Mayo-Brown, Yardley. "So this should be a wake up call to all of us that we need to come together in peace and not in war."



Not everyone, though, is positive anything will ever change.



"I mean I think it’s going to be a hardship because I mean you don’t see things like this every day in this country. I mean it shouldn’t be happening things like this especially in PA," said Felix Shakhet.



"Well it has to change, it's as simple as that because we have to get back to basics where people think of each other and yea I’m with her 100 percent let’s hope it all materializes," said Tom Reilly, Lower Makefield.

"I feel that we are all in agreement on that regardless of what side you’re on. I do believe people are aching for unity or love or compassion. It doesn't matter how political you are what you believe in I do believe that our country needs to come together," said Ann Gillette, Yardley.

Whether people here in Bucks County and around the U.S. actually listen to Melania Trump’s plea remain to be seen, but many are certainly optimistic.