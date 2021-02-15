Pa. State Police searching for man in home invasion of 80-year-old woman

article

The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man wanted in connection for the home invasion of an 80-year-old woman.

Authorities say the home invasion happened on Thursday, February 11 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say that Christopher Dougherty forcefully entered the victim's home armed with a hammer and tied the 80-year-old woman to a chair with duct tape.

Dougherty then stole approximately $1,150, the victim's cell phone, car keys, and fled the scene in her red 2002 Buick Century. The car has a PA registration HYH-3785.

Dougherty, who is the adopted son of the victim, may have ties to Aston, PA, Chester, PA, Havertown, PA, Upper Darby, PA, Elkton, MD and Rising Sun, MD.

If seen please call 911 and do not approach, as Dougherty was described by the victim as having violent tendencies.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Doughtery are asked to call Troop K - Media at 610-558-7080 and speak to Trooper Matthew Smith or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter