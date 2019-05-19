Pa. state trooper dies after being found unresponsive while on duty

A Pennsylvania State Trooper died while on duty Saturday morning after suffering from an undisclosed medical emergency, Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel Robert Evanchick announced Saturday.

Trooper Donald C. Brackett, 58, was found unresponsive outside his patrol car on I-276 around 11:30 a.m.

Troopers responded to Brackett's post after he failed to answer his radio. The responding officers began CPR and medics transported Brackett to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say Brackett died of a "apparent medical emergency."

A former United States Marine, Brackett was a 17 year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police force.

"All personnel of the Pennsylvania State Police are deeply affected by this loss," said Lieutenant Colonel Evanchick. "Our thoughts are with Trooper Brackett's family and friends as they mourn his sudden passing."