Pair arrested for Delaware home burglary linked to other thefts: police

A Delaware man and teenager are facing burglary and other charges after police say they were able to connect the pair to multiple thefts.

Andrew Lloyd, 20, and a 17-year-old were arrested last Wednesday after investigators say the pair burglarized a home in the Beaver Brook Crest community.

Investigators with the New Castle County Division of Police were then able to link Lloyd and the unnamed teenager to multiple recent nearby thefts.

Detectives searched a home on Homestead Road in Wilmington and placed Lloyd and his alleged co-conspirator into custody.

Lloyd and the teen are each facing felony charges of burglary, unlawful use of a payment card, conspiracy, and other crimes.