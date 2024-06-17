Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
3
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Pair arrested for Delaware home burglary linked to other thefts: police

Updated  June 17, 2024 2:07pm EDT
New Castle County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
New Castle County article

WILMINGTON, De. - A Delaware man and teenager are facing burglary and other charges after police say they were able to connect the pair to multiple thefts.

Andrew Lloyd, 20, and a 17-year-old were arrested last Wednesday after investigators say the pair burglarized a home in the Beaver Brook Crest community. 

Investigators with the New Castle County Division of Police were then able to link Lloyd and the unnamed teenager to multiple recent nearby thefts.

Detectives searched a home on Homestead Road in Wilmington and placed Lloyd and his alleged co-conspirator into custody.

Lloyd and the teen are each facing felony charges of burglary, unlawful use of a payment card, conspiracy, and other crimes.