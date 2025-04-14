73-year-old man reported missing from Chester County: state police

article

Thomas English, 73, was reported missing in Chester County. State Police say English may be behind the wheel of a brown 2016 Hyundai Sonata with a Pennsylvania license plate of MNA4352. Investigators say English "may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused."



Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a 73-year-old Chester County man who they believe "may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused."

Thomas English was last seen in the area of Summer Breeze Path in Londonderry Township early Monday morning and may have made his was to Bucks County.

Investigators believe English could be behind the wheel of a brown 2016 Hyundai Sonata with a Pennsylvania license plate of MNA4352.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory on Monday afternoon for 73-year-old Thomas English.

Investigators say English was last seen early Monday morning in Londonderry Township wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants with brown slippers.

A bulletin posted by State Police says English, a Cochranville resident, may have made his way to Bucks County.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Thomas English's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Pennsylvania State Police in Avondale.