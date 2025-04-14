Man allegedly threatened driver with handgun after crash in Bucks County: 'You want some of this?'

article

The Brief Michael Gleeson, 40, allegedly punched a vehicle's sideview mirror and showing a handgun during an accident in March. Gleeson allegedly asked the driver "do you want some of this?" while threatening them with the handgun. Authorities say Gleeson turned himself in two weeks after the confrontation, and was released after being arraigned.



A Bucks County man turned himself in two weeks after police say he threatened a driver with a gun during an accident.

Michael Gleeson, 40, allegedly punched the vehicle's sideview mirror and showed the driver a gun tucked in his waistband.

The confrontation happened in March near the intersection of County Line and Easton roads, according to police.

What we know:

Officers from the Warington Township Police Department were called to County Line and Easton roads on March 13 for reports of an accident.

It's believed that 40-year-old Michael Gleeson approached a vehicle involved in the crash and punched a sideview mirror, causing minor damage.

Investigators say Gleeson, an Ivyland resident, then flashed a handgun in his waistband and told the driver "do you want some of this?"

Gleeson turned himself into police on Mar. 26 and was released after being arraigned on charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and more.