Human remains found on Susquehanna River island remain unidentified nearly 40 years later

The Brief Police are hoping to identify the remains of a man found decades ago near a Pennsylvania river. The man's remains were discovered on March 18, 1986. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to solve a decades-long cold case, and finally identify the remains of a man discovered in Lancaster County.

What we know:

The human remains were found on Weise Island in the Susquehanna River on March 18, 1986.

Police say the man was believed to be an African American male, 20–40 years old, approximately 6 feet 1 inches tall and 190 pounds.

He was wearing size 11.5 New Balance shoes, blue jeans with a 34-inch waist and a Levi Strauss belt.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have lost contact with someone matching the description is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.

All callers are eligible for a possible cash reward.