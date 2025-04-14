Suspect sought for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in Philly neighborhood: police

article

The Brief Police say a man sexually assaulted a young girl in a Philadelphia neighborhood last month. He also tried to lure her into his car, according to authorities. His identity is still unknown.



Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a sexual assault suspect wanted for allegedly groping a young girl just feet from school.

What we know:

A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man on the 200 block of East Salaignac Street in Wissahickon on March 25.

Police say the suspect also attempted to lure the girl, asking her to get into his vehicle, which was parked on the same block.

The backstory:

FOX 29's Kelly Rule spoke to the girl earlier this month after part of the disturbing incident was caught on video.

The 12-year-old said the man groped her on her way to school, before offering her a ride. She says she declined and walked away.

"He actually touched her, groped her, tried to get her into the car, and he knew her age, and he just didn’t care. It’s scary, it’s uncomfortable, and it’s right outside a school," the victim's mother said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is asked to contact police.

He is described as being a man aged 35–40 years old, driving a white SUV, possibly a 2018 Kia Sorento, with unknown tags.