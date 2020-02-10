Palmyra police release sketch of attempted luring suspect

article

Police are investigating an attempted luring in Palmyra, New Jersey.

Investigators say on Tuesday, Feb. 4 around 4 p.m. a man knocked on the door of a home on West Henry Street. According to police, the man said he was there to pick up a teen girl and her brother. The teen shut and door and the man fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, average height and weight, with salt and pepper hair and beard.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Palmyra Police Department, Ptlm. Omar Kendall or Det. Arek Arargil at 856-829-0198 or 856-829-0191.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP