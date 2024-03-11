Parents charged after near-death abuse of 1-year-old twins in Delaware County

article

Two parents are facing multiple charges after officials say their 1-year-old twins were found in nearly fatal conditions in Delaware County.

In a presser Monday, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Armani Coleman, 23, and Zamareon Moat, 18 have been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and conspiracy.

"The actions of these defendants are incomprehensible in their heinousness: they are alleged to have intentionally starved their medically fragile infant daughter to near death, and are believed to have inflicted a near fatal head injury on their infant son. Marks of possible strangulation, as well as bite marks, add to the picture of depravity presented by these defendants. Despite offers of assistance from CYS, the defendants missed dozens of doctor appointments, likely fearful that their abuse would be detected. Confronted with this horrible situation, I am reminded yet again of my respect and gratitude for the members of law enforcement and the medical professionals who work every day to prevent this type of tragedy from happening – and to respond and protect our children when these horrific events happen. They are truly doing God’s work," said District Attorney Stollsteimer.

On January 22, Chester City police responded to a call concerning an unconscious infant.

Upon arrival, Coleman handed her one–year-old twin boy to officers. Officers say the infant exhibited shallow breathing and lethargy.

The parents’ statements suggested the child may have hit his head on a door jamb while crawling.

The child was transported to Nemours Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with bilateral facial injury from blunt impact trauma. A surgery to drain a subdural hemorrhage was required.

In addition, the child was diagnosed with injuries consistent with shaking or impact events. The child abuse pediatrician examining the child classified the injuries as near fatal.

After examining the boy, the detective then proceeded to check on the twin girl.

Marks and bruises were seen on her face, along with numerous scratches on her body. Though they say Moat attempted to explain the scratches as self-inflicted, the examining physician said that the location of the scratches was inconsistent with such that explanation.

The examining physician observed that the child was emaciated, and said the child had been subject to intentional food restriction that nearly resulted in her death.

The doctor also observed what appeared to be bite marks on the twin girl, as well as several injuries and marks which could be consistent with a method of restraint or strangulation.

Both the 18 and 23-year-olds reported that they were the twins’ sole caretakers and neither was employed.

An investigation of both of the parents’ devices revealed that searches had been conducted for subjects such as "scar removal cream for toddlers", "how to get rid of a bite mark," and "can you tell if a baby been choked."

Detectives conducted further investigations and called the County's Department of Children and Youth Services (CYS). CYS had opened a case on the children when they had missed fifteen medical appointments.

Both children tested positive for THC at the time of birth, and the female twin was listed as medically fragile and required oxygen.

Throughout the CYS reports,it was noted repeatedly that the twin girl did not have the mandatory monitoring equipment in place even after CYS became involved.

Despite offers of assistance for transportation, the parents missed or cancelled every doctor appointment for the female twin from November 2023 through her hospitalization.

"We are all incredibly grateful to Detective Rhaheem Blanden, the staff of Nemours Children’s Hospital, particularly Dr. Stephanie Deutsch, and Deputy District Attorney Kristen Kemp for their efforts on this case, as well as their tireless efforts every day to protect the children of Delaware County," said Stollsteimer.

The two were taken to George W. Hill Correctional Facility.