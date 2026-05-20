Parents charged with homicide in newborn’s death at Pennsylvania hospital

The Brief Yeniffer Tavarez-Cepeda and Kevin Canaan are facing homicide and other charges in the death of their newborn baby. A forensic pathologist ruled the death a homicide caused by "multiple traumatic injuries." The newborn was said to be under the supervision of both parents in a private hospital room when the injuries happened.



The parents of a newborn baby are facing charges after officials say the child died of "multiple traumatic injuries."

What we know:

Officers were called to Tower Health Reading Hospital on May 2, after a newborn was found in medical distress in a maternity ward recovery room, according to police. The baby was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for advanced care and died the next day.

Medical staff at Penn State Hershey told investigators the injuries were "consistent with physical abuse and were not a result of the birthing process."

Yeniffer Tavarez-Cepeda and Kevin Canaan

Dr. Wayne K. Ross, a forensic pathologist, found "a multitude of internal injuries" and ruled the death a homicide caused by "Multiple Traumatic Injuries."

Police say the baby was under the supervision of both parents, Yeniffer Tavarez-Cepeda and Kevin Canaan, in a private hospital room when the injuries happened. Repeated wellness checks by hospital staff helped investigators narrow down the time of the injuries.

Dig deeper:

Tavarez-Cepeda and Cannan were charged on Tuesday with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of children. They were later arrested in Reading City and taken to the courthouse for arraignment.