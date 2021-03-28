Parents must be told of cannabis offense under new New Jersey state law

article

New Jersey parents must be notified if their minor child is caught buying or possessing marijuana under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed Friday.

That's a day after the Democrat-led Legislature passed what lawmakers called a "cleanup" bill to correct last month’s law setting up the new recreational marijuana marketplace.

It inexplicably and explicitly barred police from telling parents whether their children were unlawfully found in possession of marijuana.

Lawmakers moved the bill after what they said was an onslaught from constituents protesting the prohibition against parental notification.

