Building 21 meeting becomes shouting match as parents reject alternate learning plan for students

Asbestos discovered at a Philadelphia school and students and staff at one Philly school won’t be going back to their building. But, they are not happy with the back-up plan.

Fireworks flew at Strawberry Mansion High School Sunday. What was supposed to be an open house for parents and students to check out their new home for the foreseeable future, quickly turned into a shouting match with parents demanding answers.

The superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia was on the hot seat as dozens of angry parents from Building 21 High School refused to take a tour. The plan was to show them and their children where they will be learning until the district cleans up asbestos found in some parts of their school.

Building 21 senior Taylor Gatewood stated, "It’s unsafe around here, so how do you expect us to come to Strawberry Mansion when we’re already unsafe at Building 21? We’re already beefing with each other and you’re going to expect us to go to North Philly?"

Many parents want their kids to move to online learning until it’s safe to go back. Superintendent Tony Watlington says that’s not an option.

"We’re certainly not tone-deaf and we’re going to debrief on this feedback and continue to look at what all of our options are to serve all of our children here, in Philadelphia," Watlington said.

"I would not ask you to send your student to school as I would not send my student to school if I was not comfortable, so we will do our best to support you," Brianne MacNamara, Principal at Building 21, said.

Parent Tiffany Brown stated, "She’s not coming tomorrow. There will be an empty fourth floor here, come Monday."

Almost every parent who showed up Sunday said they will not be sending their child to Strawberry Mansion Monday morning.

The superintendent says that’s something each family has to decide for themselves, but Strawberry Mansion will be open Monday morning for all the students from Building 21.