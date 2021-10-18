Park City Mall Shooting: Fight involving teen sparked gunfire that injured 4

article

Authorities say a shooting at a Lancaster, Pennsylvania mall that injured four people was the result of a physical altercation involving an armed teenage boy.

The shooting occurred at the Park City Mall early Sunday afternoon and left four people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a physical altercation between two male subjects escalated when a 16-year-old boy involved in the fight pulled out a gun. A struggle ensued as more people joined in the fight and began wrestling for the gun.

Multiple gunshots were fired during the struggle, and one of the people involved in the fight was struck.

Police a bystander who was armed with his own legally possessed firearm, but was not involved in the altercation, heard the first set of gunshots from inside a nearby. The armed bystander engaged the group that had been fighting over the gun and fired multiple shots, striking one of the suspects.

As police arrived on the scene, they determined that three people involved in the fight over the gun had been shot, including the suspect who originally pulled out the gun. A woman who was walking through the mall with her family was shot in the arm when the first shots were fired.

All of the injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening, and two of the victims have since been released from the hospital.

The bystander who opened fire waited at the scene for police to arrive and was interviewed and released. The Lancaster County District Attorney will determine if the bystander’s actions were lawful and justified.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and investigators are piecing together video footage of the incident from a number of different sources. They say a total of six shots were fired during the incident.

