Parking rules force early closures, towing near Philadelphia Stadium during FIFA matches

The Brief Philadelphia Family Medicine Associates will close early on Monday and Thursday due to FIFA matches at Philadelphia Stadium. Residents and visitors face strict permit parking rules, with towing enforced during stadium events. Some locals say they were not adequately notified about the parking restrictions.



Philadelphia Family Medicine Associates at 11th and Oregon will close early on Monday and Thursday because of FIFA games at nearby Philadelphia Stadium, according to staff. The office says this is to help patients and employees avoid parking tickets or having their cars towed.

Parking headaches for residents and businesses near Philadelphia Stadium

What we know:

Philadelphia Family Medicine Associates is closing early on Monday and Thursday to avoid parking issues during FIFA matches at Philadelphia Stadium.

"You have to have permit parking just like when Eagles play so because of this, you can't park on this side of Oregon, so it will be a big inconvenience for all our patients and we won't be able to park either," said Marylou Gdowik, Philadelphia Family Medicine Associates.

Residents need a special sticker or a stadium parking permit on their car's rear-view mirror to park in the area during stadium events.

Daina Fusco, a South Philadelphia resident, said she parked along Oregon near her home on 11th around noon on Saturday and found her car gone by dinner time Sunday.

Fusco said, "I come out to go to the store and I notice the entire block from Oregon to 11th was completely empty of all cars except 1 Jeep."

She said it never occurred to her that FIFA events would be included in the permit parking enforcement.

"When I thought of sporting events to be honest, for all the years of my life, it's always been baseball and football, so I didn't even know when FIFA came," said Fusco.

Permit parking rules are posted on Oregon Avenue and surrounding streets, warning that cars will be towed during stadium events.

Fusco said when she went to claim her car, she saw many others in the same situation. "The impound lot was completely, it was a rotating door. There were cars coming in. I think I was there at ten o'clock at night," said Fusco.

Some residents and businesses want better communication from the city

The other side:

People who live and work in the neighborhood say they wish the city had sent out flyers or given some advance notice about the parking restrictions. "The city could have let everybody know. That's another thing. There were no signs put up. That would have been a big help," said Gdowik.

Fusco said she plans to avoid the area during the next FIFA match. "I won't be anywhere near here. I'll be parked all the way down Washington Avenue if I have to," said Fusco.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority says there is plenty of signage in permit parking-only areas.

The PPA says it starts enforcing five hours before a game and continues until one hour after the game.

Some residents say the lack of advance notice has caused confusion and frustration, especially for those not used to soccer events impacting parking rules.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if the city plans to change its notification process for future stadium events or if additional signage will be added. There is no information on whether more businesses in the area will adjust their hours due to parking concerns.