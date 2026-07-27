SEPTA to launch new bus routes, discontinue Route 89 in August rollout: Everything we know

The Brief SEPTA’s New Bus Network Phase 1 launches August 23 with new routes and changes. Some Fishtown residents say they want more input on the plan. SEPTA will hold hundreds of pop-up info sessions before the rollout.



SEPTA will launch Phase 1 of its New Bus Network on August 23, bringing new routes, service extensions, and alignment changes to several neighborhoods, according to SEPTA.

SEPTA outlines changes and community response

What we know:

Phase 1 will affect Juniata, Kensington, and Fishtown, with new routes and realignments, according to SEPTA. Route 25 will now run on Frankford, Aramingo, and York, with current stops within a quarter mile of the new alignment.

The new Route 76 will be introduced, Route 89 will be discontinued, and Route 53 will be extended to serve the shopping district of Aramingo Avenue.

"The New Bus Network will significantly expand frequent, safe and reliable service throughout the city and region. When fully implemented, the number of routes operating every 15 minutes or better will increase from eight today to 29. We urge all customers to check septa.org for full details on the plan," said SEPTA.

SEPTA plans to hold hundreds of pop-up information sessions at bus stops before the rollout.

Local perspective:

Some Fishtown residents say they want more input on the changes.

Susan McAnally, a Fishtown resident, said, "We came here today with the understanding our opinion mattered, but we’re here talking and the gentleman up front said basically too bad. This is what’s happening and we’ll think about it, we’ll reevaluate it later."

John Scott, president of the Fishtown Neighbors Association, said, "When you’re going to make these changes, you have to have us involved because we’re not happy with this right now."

Council member Dr. Nina Ahmad said, "I don’t think it went very well. I think there needs to be more conversation."

SEPTA described the Fishtown meeting as an educational opportunity rather than a debate.

Timeline:

The three-phase plan was approved in May. Phase 2 is scheduled for February, and additional changes are planned for Fiscal Year 2028.

SEPTA says the goal is to expand frequent service and improve reliability across the city and region.

The three-phase plan was approved in May. Phase 1 launches August 23, Phase 2 is scheduled for February, and additional changes are planned for Fiscal Year 2028.

The plan includes new routes, discontinued lines, and extensions, with the aim of increasing the number of routes operating every 15 minutes or better from eight to 29, according to SEPTA.

SEPTA says it will hold hundreds of pop-up information sessions at bus stops before the rollout.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how SEPTA will address concerns raised by Fishtown residents or whether additional opportunities for input will be provided before the August 23 rollout.