Passengers on Southwest flight surprised with free Nintendo Switch

Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight got more than a small bottle of water when they boarded their plane.

They received a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the digital version of the "Super Mario Maker 2" game to enjoy as Flight 2246 traveled from Dallas to San Diego on Wednesday. Many of the passengers were headed to Comic Con.

Mario was on hand to greet the passengers when the flight arrived.

The gaming-themed flight highlighted Southwest's partnership with Nintendo in the Let's Play Getaway sweepstakes that awards a daily winner a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the digital version.

The sweepstakes ends Aug. 31 with a grand prize winner and three guests receiving roundtrip air travel.