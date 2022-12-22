Passengers sick after turbulence during flight from St. Thomas to Philadelphia
article
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A flight landed at Philadelphia International Airport with multiple sick passengers on board.
The incident happened Thursday night, around 8:30, on an American Airlines flight from St. Thomas.
According to officials with American Airlines, the flight encountered moderate turbulence while en route to Philadelphia.
"Out of an abundance of caution" first responders met the aircraft before it taxied to the gate.
The plane was said to have landed safely.