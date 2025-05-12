Philly District Attorney nominee Pat Dugan on Larry Krasner: "He ignores victims, he ignores crimes"

The Brief Pat Dugan, the former President Judge of Philadelphia Municipal Court, and current District Attorney Larry Krasner will go head-to-head during the primary election for Philly's DA on May 20. Dugan spoke exclusively with FOX 29's Jeff Cole to discuss his plans for the city if elected DA.



The primary election for District Attorney in Philadelphia is May 20th and as the race nears election day, both candidates are looking to meet and greet voters and make their final arguments.

FOX 29’s Jeff Cole is speaking with the candidates. On Monday, he spoke with challenger Pat Dugan.

What they're saying:

"I’m a fearless paratrooper. I’ve done a lot. I was overseas for five years. My leadership skills I’ll bring into the DA’s office, I brought it into the bench. It’s who I am as a human being," said Pat Dugan.

Dugan believes his experience as an airborne infantryman and as an army judge advocate gives him unique experience to lead the DA’s office at a time, he claims strong leadership is missing.

When asked why he entered the race, he responded, "I want to make it safe. I want to make it safer for our grandchildren, for my children for everyone’s neighborhood."

At 64, Dugan is challenging two-term incumbent Larry Krasner on May 20 during the Democratic primary which will elect the next DA with no Republican in the race.

"He has not been a prosecutor for the last seven and a half years. He ignores victims, he ignores crimes, he ignores victims' families. It’s not the way it’s supposed to be," Dugan said of Krasner.

Dugan left his position as a veteran judge in Municipal Court to run. He says he’ll bring a sharp focus on gun crime.

Cole asked him, "how do you make the streets safer as you say you will?"

"When we find someone with an illegal gun, how about we prosecute them. That’s plain and simple. Larry doesn’t do that. His gun conviction rate is underground," Dugan replied.

Dugan argues the assistant district attorneys he’s seen from the bench are poorly trained.

He said he’ll sharpen the training of young prosecutors who know the city. "I want the DA’s office to look like the city, but I want people who will stay, know what’s going on here and be invested in the city," he said.

Dugan argues voters have "Krasner fatigue" and rejects falling murder numbers in Philadelphia are evidence of Krasner’s success.

He said, "Larry should get credit for all 1300 murders that have been on his watch not just the recent decrease and I hope it keeps going down."

With the help of union support, Dugan expects to attract votes to the polls on primary day seeking change.

"Stop complaining and come out and vote. Elections have consequences. Folks, if you’re not satisfied you need to come out and vote May 20th," said the DA nominee.