Peacock found 'strutting' around streets of Philadelphia: 'Only in Philly!'

The Brief A peacock was on the loose in Philadelphia ACCT Philly rescued the peacock, and brought it back to their facility. It's still unknown where the peacock came from.



If you thought you spotted a beautiful peacock making its way around Philadelphia this week, you were right!

What we know:

ACCT Philly says they got a very unexpected call about a peacock on the loose Wednesday morning.

"This fabulous feathered friend was spotted strutting through the city like he had brunch reservations and no time to waste… Only in Philly, right?!"

Photos posted by the rescue show the peacock safe and sound at their facility that same day.

What we don't know:

It's still unknown where the peacock came from, or how long it was on the loose.