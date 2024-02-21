PECO customers unable to view online accounts due to error with billing system

article

PECO says it's working to "quickly correct" an error in their new billing system that has prevented customers from viewing parts of their accounts.

In a post on X, the energy company that serves over 1M customers said the error happened during their conversion to a new billing system.

"Our new billing system is still under construction," the post read. "We are aware that access to your energy data through our website/app is not currently available."

PECO says customers will not be charged fees and won't be disconnected for non-payments during the outage.

PECO provided a link that explains more about the billing changes being made.

"We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience," PECO wrote.

No time frame for when the billing system is expected to be fixed was provided.