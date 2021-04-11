Pedestrian hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Point Breeze

article

A pedestrian is hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash left them suffering head trauma in the Point Breeze section of the city.

The incident happened Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m. at 17th and Ellsworth Streets.

Poice say a driver was heading eastbound on the 1800 block of Ellsworth Street when he struck two parked cars.

The driver continued onto the 1700 block of Ellsworth Street where he subsequently struck another two parked cars and the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Jefferson Hospital where they are currently listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver and a passenger fled the scene but returned shortly after. They were taken into custody but the passenger was interviewed and released. The driver will be facing charges of DUI, recklessly endangering another person, and other similar offenses.

