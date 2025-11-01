Pedestrian killed in Girard Avenue hit-and-run in North Philadelphia

article

The Brief A pedestrian was fatally struck overnight on Girard Avenue between 13th and Broad streets. Police say the driver fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.



Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Friday on Girard Avenue between 13th Street and Broad Street.

What we know:

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers from the 22nd District responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 1300 block of Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man lying in the roadway, unresponsive. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say the striking vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police are currently searching for a dark-colored SUV believed to have been involved.

Police have not released the victim’s identity as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police’s Accident Investigation Division.