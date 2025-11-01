Pedestrian killed in Girard Avenue hit-and-run in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Friday on Girard Avenue between 13th Street and Broad Street.
What we know:
Shortly after 1 a.m., officers from the 22nd District responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 1300 block of Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man lying in the roadway, unresponsive. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Investigators say the striking vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police are currently searching for a dark-colored SUV believed to have been involved.
Police have not released the victim’s identity as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police’s Accident Investigation Division.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department was used in this article.