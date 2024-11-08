Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Montgomery County; suspected driver arrested in Philly: sources

A tragedy unfolded in Whitemarsh Township as a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run that left the vehicle too damaged to move, and the driver fled on foot, only to steal a car in order to try and get away.

Police sources say the driver was subsequently arrested by Philadelphia police and the stolen car was recovered.

The horrifying events happened in Whitemarsh Township Friday afternoon, on West Valley Road, sources said.

Police sources told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley a witness heard the very loud sound of the deadly crash, then came out to see the aftermath at 3:18 p.m. The car, a Chevy Impala, had a smashed front end, windshield and the airbags deployed. The car had a temporary, paper tag.

As police in Montgomery County were investigating the deadly scene, FOX 29 was in Philly, on Germantown Avenue where police sources said the suspected driver from the fatal Whitemarsh pedestrian hit-and-run was taken into custody. Philly police also searched the car for weapons.

It’s still unknown how police believed the Whitemarsh hit-and-run driver was in the second vehicle, the Chevy Impala, as the investigation is in its preliminary stages across multiple locations. Sources say they’re investigating the possibility the hit-and-run driver may have called a family member to pick them up close to the scene of the deadly pedestrian crash.

Law enforcement has not released any details regarding the victim, pending notification of next of kin. There was no word on any charges for the driver, but sources thought charges were expected to come soon from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.