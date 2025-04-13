Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck, killed by tractor-trailer on Lehigh County road

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 13, 2025 9:19am EDT
Pennsylvania
The Brief

    • A fatal tractor-trailer crash happened in Lehigh County early Sunday morning.
    • A 35-year-old was killed as a result.
    • His identity has yet to be released.

COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A man is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Coopersburg early Sunday morning.

What we know:

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on the 300 Block of South 3rd Street around 4:25 a.m.

Officials say he was hit by a tractor-trailer about an hour earlier.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release further details about the deadly crash.

The man's identity has also not been released. An autopsy is set for Monday.

An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

