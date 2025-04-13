Pedestrian struck, killed by tractor-trailer on Lehigh County road

The Brief A fatal tractor-trailer crash happened in Lehigh County early Sunday morning. A 35-year-old was killed as a result. His identity has yet to be released.



A man is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Coopersburg early Sunday morning.

What we know:

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on the 300 Block of South 3rd Street around 4:25 a.m.

Officials say he was hit by a tractor-trailer about an hour earlier.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release further details about the deadly crash.

The man's identity has also not been released. An autopsy is set for Monday.

An investigation is underway.