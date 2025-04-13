Pedestrian struck, killed by tractor-trailer on Lehigh County road
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A man is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Coopersburg early Sunday morning.
What we know:
A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on the 300 Block of South 3rd Street around 4:25 a.m.
Officials say he was hit by a tractor-trailer about an hour earlier.
What we don't know:
Officials have yet to release further details about the deadly crash.
The man's identity has also not been released. An autopsy is set for Monday.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.