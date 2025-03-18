Pedestrian-train accident caused suspended River Line service in Cinnaminson

article

Fire crews were on the scene of an accident involving a train and a pedestrian in Cinnaminson on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The Cinnaminson Fire Department responded to the scene on the 1500 block of Broad Street.

A photo posted by the department shows a stopped River Line train as crews tape off part of the railroad tracks.

NJ Transit has resumed River Line service after suspending some trains nearby "due to a trespasser strike."

What we don't know:

No further details have been released, including the condition of the pedestrian.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.