Pedestrian-train accident caused suspended River Line service in Cinnaminson
article
CINNAMINSON, N.J. - Fire crews were on the scene of an accident involving a train and a pedestrian in Cinnaminson on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
The Cinnaminson Fire Department responded to the scene on the 1500 block of Broad Street.
A photo posted by the department shows a stopped River Line train as crews tape off part of the railroad tracks.
NJ Transit has resumed River Line service after suspending some trains nearby "due to a trespasser strike."
What we don't know:
No further details have been released, including the condition of the pedestrian.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.