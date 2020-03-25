Peeps manufacturer shutting down production amid coronavirus outbreak

article

(FOX NEWS) -- Not a Peep will be made beginning March 25.

Just Born, the candy manufacturer that makes Peeps among other candies, announced that it is temporarily suspending production in Philadelphia and Bethlehem, Pa., due to the “rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation.”

The classic Easter candy will halt production beginning 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the suspension will be in effect until at least April 7, the brand shared in a press release.

However, there is a silver pastel-colored lining to the announcement — the marshmallow treats earmarked for this season have already been made.

“All of our PEEPS® have been produced and shipped to retailers for this upcoming Easter season.”

“We do have inventory of MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG’S® PEANUT CHEWS® for the short term but may experience [out-of-stocks] on several individual items," the statement continued. "We will continue to work with our retail partners to ensure that the fans of our brands can continue to enjoy them during this challenging time,” the statement read.

Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com.