Pelosi questions Trump's fitness to remain in office, suggests 'intervention' for good of nation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested a family or staff “intervention” for President Donald Trump for the good of the nation on Thursday.

Pelosi also questioned Trump's fitness to remain in office after his dramatic blow-up at the White House meeting with her and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday.

“I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference, adding that she prays for him and the nation.

“Maybe he wants to take a leave of absence,” she said.

Asked whether she’s concerned about Trump’s well-being, she replied, “I am.”

Trump responded at an afternoon news conference by calling the speaker “crazy.”

“Cryin’ Chuck, Crazy Nancy... I watched Nancy and she was all crazy yesterday,” he claimed.

Advertisement

Both the Republican president and Democrat leaders dug in a day after Trump stalked out of the Cabinet Room demanding an end to all congressional probes before he would work with Congress on crumbling U.S. infrastructure and other matters.

By Thursday, as Congress prepared to recess for the Memorial Day break, both sides were questioning each other’s stability. The president insisted on Twitter that he was calm when he left the White House meeting that was to focus on infrastructure spending after just three minutes.

Trump's spokeswoman said it's the Democrats who are "insane" if they think he should work on legislation with them when they accuse him of engaging in a cover-up in the Russia election interference investigation.

Pelosi also said Trump has established a pattern of unpredictability. At one point during questions, she even joked about the 25th Amendment, the Constitution’s provision laying out the procedure for replacing a president.

“That’s a good idea. I am going to take it up with my caucus. Not that they haven’t been thinking about it,” the speaker said. “In any event I pray for the president of the United States.”

Trump tweeted from the White House in response to Pelosi's prayers.

“Nancy, thank you so much for your prayers, I know you truly mean it!” Trump said on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported in Los Angeles.