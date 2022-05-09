Penn State Nittany Lion Shrine vandalized, disrupting graduation celebrations
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Penn State University announced on Sunday that its Nittany Lion Shrine had been vandalized.
The university said that vandals broke an ear off the lion and splashed red paint on the statue.
Police say they are investigating the site and that it will be fenced off, making it not available for graduation photos.
The university also said that the red paint that was used on the statue was also used to graffiti Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center at the university.
"These are profoundly disturbing acts, at a time when many families are taking photos and celebrating the educational accomplishments of their graduates," the university said in a statement.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact university police at 814-863-1111.