At least 2 killed in separate shootings across Philadelphia on Mother's Day, police say

Mother's Day in Philadelphia took a violent turn Sunday afternoon into the evening and police are now investigating three separate shootings across the city.

Authorities say at least two people are dead and several others were injured in the violent incidents and several families are now feeling the pain of loss.

The violence started with a double shooting in Kensington at the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Clearfield Street, according to authorities.

Police say a woman, 25, was shot in the head and brought to Temple Hospital, where she is in critical condition. A man, 40, was injured in the same shooting and is in stable condition at the hospital, according to authorities.

As the sun began to set, violence continued.

A shooting on E Schiller Street left a 21-year-old man dead on the highway, authorities say. An 18-year-old was also injured in the shooting, according to police.

In North Philadelphia, a 36-year-old woman was shot five times on Girard Avenue and she died shortly after arriving at the hospital, investigators say.

Police say no arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

With the fatalities from Sunday's shootings, Philadelphia's homicide toll is now at 163.

